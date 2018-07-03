Police: Bomb threat to Victoria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - According to Miami Police, a bomb threat was made to the Victoria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami.

Police responded to the scene along 900 block of Northwest Third Street, Tuesday evening, after the call was made around 9 p.m.

We are on the scene of a just received bomb threat to Victoria Nursing Home. NW 9 – 11 Ave and NW 2-5 St have been shut down. Please avoid area as we investigate. PIO en route to media staging area at NW 12 & 3 St. pic.twitter.com/yQyhvhmoVq — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 4, 2018

According to a police spokesperson, no evacuations were ordered. The spokesperson also said police were checking the nursing home floor by floor.

Several roads have been shut down from Northwest Ninth through 11th Avenue and Northwest Second through Fifth Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while officials investigate.

