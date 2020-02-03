Police, bomb squad respond to reports of suspicious package in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and a bomb squad have responded to a reported suspicious package in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the area of 14th Street between Washington and Collins avenues at around 7:45 p.m., Monday.

UPDATE: @MiamiDadePD has arrived on the scene. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 4, 2020

Police said Miami-Dade Police’s bomb squad has arrived on the scene to investigate the suspicious package.

Investigators are advising people to avoid the area.

