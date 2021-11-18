COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police found a body in the area where a boater went missing in Coconut Creek.

The body of 60-year-old Daniel Potter was found in Coco Lake at around 8 a.m., Thursday.

Potter took his canoe out in Coco Lake, Saturday evening.

Police said someone was flying their drone over the lake when the body was discovered.

Officials are now investigating.

