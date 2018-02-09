Police believe tie-clad bandit hit second house in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tie-wearing thief was caught on camera targeting a South Florida home, and police believe this is isn’t his first time.

7News aired a story on Thursday about a nicely dressed man who broke into a Miramar home. A viewer who saw the story now thinks that the same person struck his house last Friday and got away with his Rolex watch and a gun.

“It’s the same guy that was at my house last week,” said victim Thomas Robertson. “It’s crazy that this guy is bold to hit two houses within the same vicinity, like maybe a three or four mile radius.”

Surveillance cameras outside the Miramar house showed the subject outside on his phone and with a notepad in hand. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan Panafiel was sleeping in the house and didn’t hear when the subject knocked on the door.

Assuming that no one was inside, the subject broke in and left with a pillowcase full of cash and jewelry.

Robertson believes his house was targeted the next day.

“He’s a con man. He’s trying to blend in with his surroundings,” Robertson said.

His neighbor took pictures of the subject standing outside the victim’s house last Friday, at around 3 p.m. The man here was also wearing nice clothes, had a cellphone in one hand and a notepad in the other.

Miramar Police said they think the burglar may be behind both cases.

In the most recent case, the subject entered the porch through a missing mesh screen. He then had access to the door, which had a broken lock.

“He took all of my jewelry, took a gun and pretty much everything that he could take that was small and valuable,” Robertson said.

A pillow case was also used in this case to haul away the stolen items.

“You see a guy with a tie, and it looks like he has some type of iPad or something on him, with his phone, you know, he doesn’t set off an alarm,” Robertson said.

Robertson wants this guy off the streets.

If you have any information on who this man is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

