Police believe same man behind armed robbery, attempted armed robbery in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police believe a man caught on camera robbing a gas station may be responsible for an attempted robbery at a pizza shop.

Surveillance video showed a crook hopping over the counter of an Exxon gas station along Sheridan Street and North 64th Avenue, Tuesday.

The man could be seen in the video fully disguised with a mask, sunglasses, baseball cap and gloves.

The video footage showed the armed robber forcing an employee to open the cash register.

“Suddenly, he came and said, ‘Give me all your money! Give me all your money!'” said the gas station clerk, who did not want to be identified

Once the register was opened, the man could be seen in the video stashing the cash into a box.

“I got really afraid, and I got scared,” said the clerk. “I didn’t want him to shoot me or anything. Whatever he said, I just followed.”

The video showed the man then forced the employee down to the ground to tie him up before taking off with more than $1,000.

“He tied me up, and then he left. He took whatever he found in there,” the clerk said. “I feel a little shaky. This is the fist time it ever happened.”

Surveillance video of an attempted armed robbery on Monday showed a man who police believe is the the same crook.

“He did it yesterday? He has no feelings. He’s going to be arrested or something,” the clerk said.

The man could be seen in the video walking into a Little Caesars off North State Road Seven and Thomas Street.

The video showed the armed robber in this case was also fully disguised in a similar fashion.

However, an employee walked away from the robber to the back of the store, so the crook eventually left the pizza shop empty-handed.

Meanwhile, the gas station clerk said he is grateful to be alive.

“He can do anything for money, but if I don’t open the register, I think he will shoot me,” he said. “He had a weapon, and I don’t want to take a chance.”

If you have any information on these incidents, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

