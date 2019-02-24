Police begin investigation into fatal Lauderhill strip club shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have began their investigation into a fatal Lauderhill strip club shooting that left one man dead.

Lauderhill Police said the shooting happened at Club 54, along the 3000 block of West Broward Boulevard, between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., Sunday morning.

Maquesa Mahabier, who said she was in the club at the time of the shooting, described to 7News the moment the bullets began to fly.

“It was scary,” she said. “People were stuck between the door, like stuck, trying to get out the door. It was crazy. People were on the floor. People were crying. They lost phones and wallets.”

Police said the shooting began after a fight broke out inside of the club.

Once authorities arrived on scene, police said they found the male victim, whose family identified as Cyril Smith, barely breathing and lying in his own blood.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

“He didn’t come here to die. He came here to party,” Mahabier said.

The victim’s family, who were outside of the hospital’s emergency room, were emotional and heartbroken by the news.

Investigators were at the club Sunday morning as they searched for any clues that may lead them to a suspect.

For Mahabier, she said she is counting her blessings that she wasn’t hit in the shooting and lived to see another day.

“I just want to thank God that I came out alive, and I can go see my baby,” she said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

