Police: Attorney raped woman he met outside Coconut Grove bar

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - An insurance attorney is facing a serious felony charge after, police said, he raped a woman he had met outside a Coconut Grove bar.

Thirty-three-year-old David Carnright appeared in bond court Friday afternoon. He was charged with one count of sexual battery.

According to City of Miami Police, Carnright met the victim outside of Sandbar Grill at around 2:30 a.m., March 2.

Investigators said Carnright and the victim exchanged phone numbers and wound up inside his white BMW.

The arrest warrant states Carnright “pulled down his pants and underwear and grabbed the victim’s hand.” It goes on to state he forced her to perform a sexual act.

The warrant goes on to describe a violent rape.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gisela Cardonne Ely said Carnright would have to put his holiday travel plans on hold.

“His mother lives in Switzerland, and he’s going to Switzerland for the holidays,” said Carnright’s attorney.

“No, he’s not,” said Cardonne Ely.

The suspect was not able to say much in court, but police said the victim’s phone record said enough.

The arrest record states, not long after the alleged assault, the victim addressed the incident during a text conversation with Carnright. She texted, “U were too pushy for me,” and “I didn’t want to do that and I kept saying it.”

The arrest record states Carnright replied, “I know Im soooo sprry (sic) ugh,” and “plz dont be mad.”

Speaking in court Friday, his defense attorney said the victim asked his client for money in exchange for her silence.

“The victim’s solicitation of the alleged defendant for money, in exchange for not going to the police,” said the lawyer before Cardonne Ely cut him off.

“At this time, I’m not going into this,” she said.

Carnright’s professional bio states that he specializes in insurance coverage and defense, but he will have to work on a defense of his own after he is released from jail.

He remains behind bars on $10,000 bond. Cardonne Ely ordered him to surrender his passport.

The law firm where Carnright works said they will not be commenting on his charges at this time.

