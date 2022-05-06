PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Messages on the bathroom walls of a high school caused students to miss school.

The walls and mirrors of a bathroom at Miami Palmetto Senior High indicated that 19 people would be killed at the school on Friday.

Officials said they do not believe the threats are credible, but that did not stop some students from showing up to school.

Josh Juar, a student at the school, expressed his concerns.

“It does affect a lot of students, like, learning experience and a lot of students are worried to come to school, but palmetto security is pretty good,” said Juar.

Police from various agencies arrived at the scene as a precaution for the students and faculty of the school.

Jaquelyn Calzadilla, an official for Miami Dade Public Schools, released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is aware of an anonymous written message at Miami Palmetto Senior High School that is threatening in nature. Although there is no reason to believe this is a credible threat at this time, in an abundance of caution, Miami-Dade Schools Police have increased presence.”

Officials are investigating who wrote the messages.

