Police asking for help locating murderer in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for help tracking down a killer in Hallandale Beach.

In April, Rashad Edwards was gunned down in front of his home near Southwest Eighth Avenue and 11th Street.

Officials said the suspect was driving a red SUV at the time of the murder.

They also said he had medium-length dreadlocks and a light beard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

