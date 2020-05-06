Police asking for help locating missing Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives from the City of Miami Police Department need the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Forty-seven-year-old Luis Zabola was reported missing Wednesday.

Zabola was last seen wearing a long sleeve green shirt with red shorts and white sneakers in the area of 2905 NW 10th Avenue.

If you’ve seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call police at 305-579-6111.

