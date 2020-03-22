Police asking for help locating missing Homestead man

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Homestead man.

Javaris Campbell, 21, was last seen walking out of an assisted living facility in the area of The Villages of Homestead Community, at around 9 p.m., Saturday.

Police said was wearing black jogging pants and a green hoodie when he was last seen.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts call 911 or the department at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.