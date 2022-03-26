NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help with any information regarding a homicide that took place in North Miami.

North Miami Police responded to a call in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 125th Street, around 12:37 a.m., Saturday.

They arrived to the scene and found 43- year-old Delinson Jean Guillaume in his silver Honda CRV fatally injured shortly after being shot by unknown subject(s).

According to a witness, the incident apparently occurred in result of a traffic altercation on Interstate 95 northbound between 119th Street and 125th Street.

Anyone with any information on this homicide is asked to contact North Miami Police Department Detective Richard Torres at (305) 891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

