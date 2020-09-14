Police ask for public’s help in Miami Gardens homicide investigation

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking help from the public after a woman was found dead in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 27-year-old Valencia Ashley was found dead along the 2900 block of Northwest 215th Street just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Further details have not been provided by authorities as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

