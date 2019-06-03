Police ask for public’s help in locating missing elderly man

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who has gone missing in Miami Springs.

Eighty-two-year-old Leonel Cruz was reported missing on Monday morning. Family members said he was last seen at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday at his residence on the 300 block of Desoto Drive.

Endangered/Missing Person: 82 year old Leonel Cruz is missing from the 300 block of Desoto Drive. Last seen last night at approximately 10:45 p.m. If you have any information please call the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711. pic.twitter.com/M3KE0MOHDt — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) June 3, 2019

Officials said Cruz stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a red colored shirt, black pants and black shoes.

He is said to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and only speaks Spanish.

If you have any information on Cruz’s whereabouts, call the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711.