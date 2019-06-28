Police ask for public’s help in locating missing 19-year-old from North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 19-year-old man from North Miami who went missing.

Kenel Metayer was last seen on Thursday in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Sixth Avenue wearing a navy blue shirt, black shorts and brown shoes.

Officials said he ran away from his parents and texted his mother to tell her he was on the MetroMover in Downtown Miami.

Metayer suffers from Schizophrenia and is said to have the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-0294.

