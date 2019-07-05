Police ask for public’s help in finding stolen horses from NW Miami-Dade ranch

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released pictures of three horses that were stolen from a ranch in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The Agricultural Patrol Section of the Miami-Dade Police Department released a flyer on Friday morning to ask for the public’s help in locating three horses taken from a ranch on June 7.

Officials said at approximately 7 p.m. that day, a suspect entered the Triple R Ranch, located at 16120 NW 127th Ave., and took the American Quarter horses from the property.

SEEKING INFORMATION: #MDPD needs your help in locating the three horses stolen from Triple R Ranch located at 16120 NW 127 Avenue. Anyone with information regarding this theft is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/INCjv5ak9q — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 5, 2019

If you have any information on the horses’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

