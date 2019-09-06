Police ask for public’s help in fatal SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run investigation

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have released new information about a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southwest Miami-Dade in hopes of getting help from the public.

Miami-Dade Police officials released that the model of the vehicle believed to have been driven in a fatal crash on Sunday was a Ford F-series truck.

Lamarr Thomas, 37, was struck and killed on the 12800 block of Southwest 248th Street any time between 12:01 a.m. to 8:49 a.m.

The truck was captured on surveillance video fleeing eastbound from the scene.

Detectives said the truck involved in the crash is a two-toned 2005 to 2007 Ford F-250 or F-350. The top portion of the truck could be either red or maroon, the bottom is tan, and there is a tool box in the bed.

The vehicle also has roof and side mirror lights that are amber in color.

The front right headlight and bumper are believed to have damage.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.