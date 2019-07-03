Police ask for public’s help identifying peeping tom caught on camera in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on surveillance video footage peeping into a Davie home and possibly performing a lewd act.

Cameras were rolling outside of a home in the Lake Estates at Rolling Hills community, located on the 3600 block of West Rolling Hills Circle, when a man could be seen entering the backyard at approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 28.

He proceeds to look into the window of a bedroom while lying on a pool heater.

The peeping tom then made his way closer to the home by crawling on the floor into the screened-in patio.

At one point, the man seems to be masturbating, said police, while continuing to keep his gaze inside of the home, this time through glass french doors.

If you have any information on this peeping tom, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

