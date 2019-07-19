Police ask for public’s help identifying armed sexual battery suspect in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who, they said, sexually assaulted a woman before pointing a gun at her in a Miami Beach hotel room.

Miami Beach Police officers were called to Mount Sinai Medical Center, located at 4300 Alton Road, to speak to the victim after the attack on Wednesday afternoon.

She told officers she had agreed to meet the man at her hotel room to have sex, but when he told her he did not have a condom she told him she changed her mind.

According to the police report, he then choked her, immobilized her arms and assaulted her.

She claims she went to the bathroom and when she got out he pointed a gun at her.

Authorities said the man is believed to stand between 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 to 190 pounds, has long dreadlocks, gold teeth and tattoos on both of his arms.

Surveillance cameras captured the man entering and leaving the hotel wearing a dark green T-shirt and light colored pants.

Miami Beach Police are working with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Doral Police in their investigation due to the belief he is behind several other crimes.

