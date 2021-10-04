PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Police continue to search for a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman in Palmetto Bay.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Police officers went door to door talking to residents and passing out flyers in hopes of finding out information about a man who, police said, is armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old victim told officers she was walking near Southwest 168th Street and 91st Avenue to pick up her child from school at around 10:30 a.m. when the man approached her armed with a knife.

The woman said the assailant dragged her into a field where he tried to sexually assault her before she was able to escape.

Police later released a sketch of the man they are searching for.

“What the victim described to our detectives and our forensic artist is that it was a Black male, thin build, tall and he was wearing black from head to toe, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and on top of that, he was wearing a ski mask, black as well,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Argemis Colome. “Our department is using all its resources, however, the community is our eyes and ears out there so anyone who has any information, please call. Remember, you can remain anonymous but call our CrimeStoppers. We definitely need any information you may have.”

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

