Police: arsonist may be responsible for setting 2 cars on fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police believe an arsonist is responsible for setting cars on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Overnight surveillance video showed someone running before a big explosion happened near Sunset Drive and Southwest 87th Avenue. A Mustang was seen up in flames, while a pick-up truck was also damaged.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived just after 1 a.m. Monday morning and were able to put out the fire.

The owner of both cars said his cars didn’t deserve to be set on fire.

“We didn’t deserve this,” said the unnamed owner. “You know, I’m a hard-working man. I have three businesses, never been in problems with anybody in my entire life. You ca go through my phone list and you call each one of them, and they’ll tell you I’m a stand up guy. I dont screw with anybody and, for this to happen to me, it’s just surprising.”

Police continue to search for who they believe set the cars on fire.

If you have any information on these fires, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. The owner of both cars is also offering a $10,000 reward.

