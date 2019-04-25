Police arrest youth pastor accused of sexual battery in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a youth pastor accused of sexual battery.

Thirty-eight-year-old Luis Clarke has been charged with 20 counts of sexual battery, two counts of false imprisonment, sexual performance by a child and lewd and lascivious exhibition, Thursday.

According to police, Clarke admitted the alleged crimes to detectives in a sworn statement.

Officials said he also admitted to other similar crimes possibly involving young victims.

Clarke was a part-time youth pastor at the Abraza tu Sueño Church, which is no longer operating.

Police urge anyone who believes they have been victimized by this man to reach out.

If you have any information regarding Clarke, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

