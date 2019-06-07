Police arrest woman suspected of scamming catering services using local news stations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a woman into custody accused of scamming a catering service and restaurants into believing she was an employee at local news stations.

City of Miami Police identified 52-year-old Cadence Bryant as the woman who was captured on surveillance video in the middle of her ploy on May 17.

On Friday morning she was taken into custody and walked by news reporters belonging to some of the stations she pretended to be a part of in her scam.

Officials said Bryant asked a caterer to lend her $200 for party supplies needed for an event at a news station. The victim was told to go to the station to be reimbursed.

After driving 15 miles, the station told the victim there was no event.

7News was also part of Bryant’s alleged scam when two restaurants in 2018 were directed to the station to pick up payment for large food orders that were never made from the news station.

“Detectives have been working this case for a while. Back in December of last year and May of this year this woman posed to be a member of the media and contacted different catering companies and alleged that she was a member of the media,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “Through investigative means, detectives were able to finally identify who this woman was. Detectives were able to work a very thorough investigation, and we’re glad to finally report that we were able to locate her and apprehend her.”

Bryant has a long criminal history, according to police.

An investigation is underway as to whether she is a part of a similar case in Broward County as well.

