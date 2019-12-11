Police arrest woman in connection to Miami Shores cellphone store robbery

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a woman into custody after she allegedly robbed a Sprint store in Miami Shores.

Marquell Lampert, 19, has been identified by police as one of three suspects captured on camera taking iPhones from the store on Northeast Second Avenue and 94th Street back on Oct. 30.

Lampert was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand theft, armed robbery with a firearm and petit theft.

Surveillance video showed the three crooks at one of the displays before running out of the store with multiple iPhones.

Authorities said the phones stolen are valued at approximately $2,800.

It remains unclear if the other two suspects police have been searching for have been taken into custody.

