Police arrest woman in connection to 2 cellphone store robberies

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a woman into custody after she allegedly robbed two cellphone stores in Miami-Dade County.

Marquell Lampert, 19, has been identified by police as one of three suspects captured on camera taking iPhones from a Sprint store on Northeast Second Avenue and 94th Street in Miami Shores back on Oct. 30.

The phones stolen were valued at approximately $2,800, officials said.

Authorities said she and another suspect struck again on Dec. 2 and robbed a T-Mobile store in the area of northwest 32nd Street and North Miami Avenue.

She allegedly used scissors to cut the cords of two phones that were on display before exiting the store.

Lampert was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand theft and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

She is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.

It remains unclear if the other two suspects police have been searching for in connection to the robberies have been taken into custody.

