Miami-Dade Police arrest woman suspected in purse snatching

Police have made an arrest in the case of a purse snatching in Downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade Police located and detained the suspect, Jacqueline Wright, who they said snatched a woman’s purse as she walked home on Jan. 20 around 1 a.m.

Wright was later arrested and charged with robbery and credit card fraud.

Victim Maria Jesus was walking from a restaurant to her home located along Northwest Ninth Avenue and First Street when police said Wright got out of a car and trailed the victim to the building’s entrance.

Police are still looking for the getaway driver.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.