Police arrest woman allegedly connected to Miami Beach hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of being the driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz involved in a hit-and-run in Miami Beach last month.

Lisa Smith, 31, was arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection to the hit-and-run on May 9.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which occurred on Collins Avenue near the Fontainebleau Hotel.

According to the arrest report, the force of the crash “caused the victim to be launched in the air” and become critically injured with a “collapsed lung, open fractured skull and fractures to left side extremities.”

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said the victim was “struggling, fighting for her life at Jackson Memorial Hospital” a couple of days after the incident. He also said the driver did not stop to render aid and did not stop to call police.

7News cameras captured the white Mercedes-Benz being processed as evidence with its windshield damaged on May 12.

In their report, police said Smith’s lawyer called them to explain that his client was involved in a May 9 crash with a pedestrian before leaving the scene, but there was also a tip to police from a witness who saw the 7News story.

The report mentions a “possible witness to this crash had come forward after seeing a local news piece on this crash.”

It goes on to say that the witness watched the Mercedes-Benz weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed and “clearly saw a blonde female in the driver’s seat.”

Seconds after the Mercedes-Benz sped off, the arrest report said the witness drove to a stop due to the scene.

The investigation concluded, the report said, that “Lisa Smith saw the victim, applied the brakes and struck the victim. Lisa Smith observed the victim on the ground and then fled the scene.”

Smith is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury. She has since bonded out of jail.

