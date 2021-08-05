WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in a puppy’s snatching.

A woman could be seen on surveillance video stealing an 8-week-old Pomeranian at an animal clinic in West Miami-Dade back in June.

She unzipped a bag, removed the animal and concealed it under her shirt before walking out.

Madelyn Acosta has been charged with grand theft.

The animal was eventually brought back to the vet’s office and returned to its owner.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.