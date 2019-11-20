Police arrest woman accused of stealing over $130K in valuables from Miami Beach hotel rooms

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of going back to her victim’s hotel rooms in Miami Beach and stealing their expensive valuables after they went to sleep.

Miami Beach Police arrested 25-year-old Katelin Wojtowicz on Tuesday. She is accused of stealing more than $139,000 in watches, cash and other items.

“A dangerous woman,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “She’s out there targeting men with these high-end watches.”

According to police, the first victim was at Club Mokai in May 2018 when he met Wojtowicz.

The evening ended with a few drinks back at his room at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

“The victim states shortly after he fell asleep and had no further recollection of the night,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Court documents state when the victim woke up, Wojtowicz was not in the room and neither was his “$12,000 watch, $12,000 in cash, a $800 Apple iPhone 7 and a $600 Gucci belt.”

A few months later, a New Yorker that was visiting had some drinks with the 25-year-old at Mokai before returning to his room at the 1 Hotel.

Detectives said the victim went to sleep with a $56,000 watch.

“The victim states he awoke hours later and the subject was gone,” police wrote in the report. “The victim claims he was not intoxicated, and the female stole his watch while he was asleep.”

7News has learned that a third victim was staying at the Mondrian Hotel bar in January 2019.

“The victim states the female subject approached him and began flirting with him,” police wrote.

Similar to the previous thefts, police said the two went back to the victim’s hotel room where he put away high-end jewelry in a safe.

“While doing so, the victim states he felt the subject standing behind him,” the report states. “After placing the items in the safe, the victim has no recollection of the remainder of the night.”

Detectives said Wojtowicz got away with two $20,000 watches, a $10,000 Rolex, some money and other items in this case.

“She was linked to it via fingerprints quickly,” Rodriguez said. “Now, the challenge was locating her.”

Thanks to the department’s license plate readers, detectives said they tracked Wojtowicz down at Collins Avenue and 79th Street, where they arrested her.

“In these cases, the property wasn’t returned, but it does provide a little bit of closure for these victims,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said this incident serves as a warning for people to be more aware of their surroundings.

“Be cognizant of who you’re meeting and what their intentions may be,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”

Wojtowicz faces several counts of grand theft in these three cases.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.