Police arrest woman accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from South Florida liquor stores

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from multiple liquor stores across Miami-Dade County.

Lanisha Lucille Bullard was arrested and charged with petty theft following her alleged thefts at three liquor stores.

According to police, her crime spree first began last week at Liquor Time in Hialeah. Surveillance video captured her dressed as a Miami-Dade Transit worker while stealing bottle after bottle for two consecutive days.

After that theft, police said she hit up Jensen’s Liquors store, along Northwest 17th Avenue in Miami and grabbed series of stolen items worth nearly $100.

Just 15 minutes after the theft at Jensen’s Liquors, investigators said she walked into Miami Liquor Store on Northwest Seventh Avenue and snatched nearly $230 worth of merchandise before taking off.

Police said she wore the Miami-Dade Transit uniform while committing all three crimes.

“Leisurely walks in, starts grabbing bottles of alcoholic beverages, makes no effort to pay and takes off,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said.

Investigators used facial recognition technology to track her down and determined that same uniform belonged to her dead relative.

“Obviously, the program worked,” Fallat said. “The face pinned her to exactly who she was. We did a photo lineup and bam! We were able to get her.”

Bullard has since bonded out of jail.

