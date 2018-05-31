Police arrest woman accused of fatal Memorial Day weekend hit and run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman who they said is responsible for a fatal hit and run during the Memorial Day weekend.

Miami Beach Police have charged 33-year-old Latravia Reed with first-degree murder, grand theft, leaving the scene of a crime and fraud.

According to police, Reed killed 38-year-old Steven Beech after both left a nightclub together and tried to purchase narcotics.

Investigators said the victim was trying to keep Reed from leaving with his money when she ran him over on 20th Street and Liberty Avenue.

Reed is also accused of trying to use the victim’s credit cards.

