Police arrest woman accused of drugging, robbing man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing several charges after police said she and an accomplice drugged and robbed a man at gunpoint in Miami.

Twenty-eight-year-old Yaqueline Solis made an appearance in bond court, where her attorney tried to push for her release, Thursday.

“There is no doubt that a jury will convict this person,” said Solis’ attorney.

Officials said surveillance video showed Solis and another woman walking through the lobby of a condo with the victim on Sept. 14, around 4 a.m.

The man brought the women back to his place, located in the area of Southwest Third Street and Water Avenue, after having met the duo while he was out with friends.

Not long after the three of them got on the elevator, police said, one of the women tried to make the victim take a drink.

After the man refused the drink, the arrest report states, “She then picked up the victim’s handgun, which was sitting on the nightstand … points it at the victim and demands that he take the shot.”

“A moment later, he sees the defendant enter the room, and then he passes out,” added a representative at the bond court appearance.

Police said Solis and her accomplice could then be seen in surveillance video leaving after they stole the victim’s wallet, watch and jewelry.

“I wasn’t even there,” Solis said in bond court.

Solis was arrested Wednesday after a Crime Stoppers tip helped police track her in a stolen vehicle.

The 28-year-old remains behind bars following the judge’s decision.

“It’s no bond on count 1,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Renatha Francis.

Solis is now facing a long list of charges, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary.

