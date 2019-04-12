Police arrest Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted passenger in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested an Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger whom he had picked up.

Emilio Victores, 45, made a Friday appearance in bond court after surrendering to North Miami Beach Police.

According to the arrest report, the female victim, who was on vacation from South Carolina, ordered an Uber Pool from a home in North Miami Beach to head to Biscayne Park to meet up with friends on March 17.

When the driver picked up three other customers, the victim moved to the front seat to make room for the new group, the report stated.

While seated in the front passenger seat, the victim fell asleep. When she awoke, the victim noticed the vehicle was on the side of the road, and the driver was on top of her and tried to kiss her on the lips, the report said.

The report stated the victim then looked down and saw that her pants were pulled down to her ankles. She also stated the driver’s pants were not buttoned and his genitals were exposed.

The victim also said she was missing a Rolex watch and $50 in cash that she had in her bikini top, the report said.

Once the victim realized what had occurred, she asked the driver to take her back to her pick up point in North Miami Beach, and he complied, the report said.

According to Miami-Dade Clerks and the Florida Department of Corrections, Victores previously served a 15-year prison sentence for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he forced his way into a Miami Gardens home and stabbed a man in 2001. He was released in January 2016.

He was granted a $25,000 bond and received a stay-away order from the victim.

Uber released a statement on the incident, Friday, which read, “What’s been described is deeply upsetting and our thoughts are with the rider during this difficult time. The driver’s access to the app was removed as soon as it was reported to us.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.