Police arrest transport driver accused of leaving elderly woman in hot van

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A medical transport driver faces serious charges after allegedly leaving an elderly woman in a van for several hours.

Oscar Dorador, 37, was arrested Wednesday and faces one count of neglect of an elderly disabled adult.

Police said Dorador left the woman he was caring for in a van without air conditioning for over four hours.

The woman was not harmed.

Dorador was granted $15,000 bond and remains behind bars.

