Police arrest teen accused of killing real estate broker in Fort Lauderdale

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of killing a real estate broker in Fort Lauderdale last month.

According to police, Henry Lewis stands accused of murdering 37-year-old real estate broker Stefano Barbosa on Feb. 1.

Barbosa was in the neighborhood collecting signatures from tenants when, according to the police report, surveillance video captured Lewis walking up to Barbosa, showing him a gun and forcing Barbosa into his BMW to drive to a nearby Bank of America.

The 15-year-old then allegedly forced the 37-year-old to withdraw $1,000.

According to the police report, video showed a confrontation inside of the BMW, and Lewis allegedly shot Barbosa several times in the chest. Barbosa died while behind the wheel of his car, crashing into a nearby home.

Lewis appeared in court over the weekend and has been charged with Barbosa’s murder and other crimes. He has been charged as an adult and is being held at a detention center in Pompano Beach without bond.

During court, the Broward State Attorney’s Office called Lewis an “extremely violent offender” while the 15-year-old said he could not understand.

“I don’t understand anything,” Lewis said.

“You don’t understand?” Broward County Circuit Court Judge John Murphy asked.

“I don’t,” Lewis replied.

“What don’t you understand?” Murphy asked.

“What the big words are,” Lewis said.

“All right, well, a public defender has been appointed to represent you,” Murphy said. “That’s number one. Number two: you have a right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you. All right? So, you have to be careful what you say and who you talk to.”

