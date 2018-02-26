Police arrest teen accused of killing 10-year-old

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who allegedly killed a 10-year-old was caught Sunday night by U.S. Marshals in Pompano Beach.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 18-year-old Karon Council was on the run after being accused of killing a 10-year-old boy in New Jersey.

7News’ Brian Entin said in a tweet, “US Marshals JUST arrested Karon Council in Deerfield Beach. Investigators say he shot and killed a 10-year-old in New Jersey last week.” Council is reportedly a known member of the Bloods gang and was hiding in South Florida with his girlfriend.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Council is at the Broward Sheriff’s Office County Jail and will soon be extradited to New Jersey to face his charges.

