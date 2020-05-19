Police arrest teen accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old, injuring girlfriend in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting in Hollywood that killed a 17-year-old and left his girlfriend in the hospital fighting for her life.

Nicolas Al Mondesir, 17, was arrested on Tuesday. He is accused of killing Gene Gesch’s 17-year-old son Anthony, Thursday night.

“Everybody loved Anthony,” he said. “He has a lot of people who loved him out there. Him and his girlfriend and a couple other friends had a hotel over off Function Street in Hollywood.”

Gesch said the teenagers had left the hotel to grab some snacks, and that’s where they bumped into another group.

“Apparently, these group of kids ran into them at the gas station,” Gesch said. “Nothing happened there, and they followed him back to the hotel.”

After returning to the hotel, the shooting occurred. Anthony would succumb to his injuries, and his girlfriend remains in the hospital.

“Shot my son four times in the back, real cowardly move, and that’s what happened,” Gesch said.

Within a few days, Hollywood Police had identified Al Mondesir as a suspect. He was taken into custody by the department’s fugitive unit.

“This kid’s gonna be, he’s gonna be in prison for the rest of his life. He’s 17 years old,” Gesch said.

For Gesch, the arrest is a start, but there may have been others involved in the shooting, and he said he won’t rest until everyone responsible is behind bars.

“Understand that I’m not stopping,” he said. “I’m going to whatever extent that I have to go to make sure my son gets justice, and we get justice as a family.”

