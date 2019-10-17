Police arrest teen accused of bringing loaded handgun to school in backpack

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami Gardens high school student after he allegedly brought a loaded handgun to campus in his backpack.

Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to Miami Carol City Senior High School, along the 3300 block of Miami Gardens Drive, at around 8 a.m., Thursday.

According to the arrest report, Willie Moore, an 18-year-old student at the school, was first spotted with the firearm by someone on board a Miami-Dade transit bus.

The witness told investigators, “A student with a firearm who was actually sitting next to me by the time he reached his stop by Miami Carol City High School.”

Moore is accused of heading into the school with a “Glock .42 with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition,” according to the arrest report.

After the witness’ tip, police and school officials confronted the teen and confiscated the handgun from his backpack. Investigators also said that the gun was stolen.

However, once Moore was confronted, police said he ran several blocks to an area near Northwest 181st Street and 32nd Avenue.

“We have a perimeter set up between 183 to 175 street,” police said on the radio as they searched for the teen.

Police later caught up to Moore and placed him under arrest. He faces charges that include possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and resisting arrest without violence.

He was later taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remains behind bars on $11,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.