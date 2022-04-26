SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a break in the case of a young man who was gunned down in a South Florida neighborhood.

Days after police said 32-year-old Edwin Molina was shot and killed, they have arrested 26-year-old Andre Paul-Noel III, who is now charged with second-degree murder and burglary.

The victim’s mother is asking for answers as to why the gunman took her son’s life.

“Maybe reality will slap me within the next hour, but I’m just waiting for him to show up,” said Linda Taylor, the victim’s mother.

Trying to make sense of things, Taylor is now making funeral arrangements for her only son.

Miami-Dade Police said Molina was shot and killed late Sunday at a home on Southwest 170th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“I don’t know what could get a person that upset, that, you know, you had to take somebody’s life like that,” said Taylor.

Moments after the shooting, neighbors could be heard on Ring video yelling to call for police. Police responded to a call at the home, where they found Molina shot.

Fire rescue took Molina to Jackson South, where he later died.

Officers also took Paul-Noel in for questioning. They said they’re not ruling anything out.

“He never had any problem with the police. Edwin never even had a fist fight in his life, OK, and for this to happen to him, to me is like, beyond belief,” said Taylor. “He was something to somebody, and to us, you know, he was family. He was my son, and we don’t have him here anymore.”

Police still haven’t released a motive.

