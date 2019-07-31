Police arrest suspected Miami Shores porch pirate

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspected Miami Shores porch pirate.

Darius Saunders, 24, made a court appearance, Wednesday.

Miami Shores Police said surveillance cameras caught Saunders swiping deliveries from several homes in Miami Shores, last Friday.

The 24-year-old was arrested and charged with grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Investigators believe he was trailing delivery trucks because the packages were stolen shortly after they were dropped off.

Saunders was granted $27,501 bond.

