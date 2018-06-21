Police arrest suspected carjacker; search for accomplice in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man they said was involved in a violent carjacking.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two men stole a woman’s white Lexus near Southwest 115th Avenue and Quail Roost Drive, Thursday morning.

Officials said the victim was inside the car when two men approached her and held her at gunpoint.

One of the suspected carjackers was later found in the stolen Lexus and arrested.

A witness described the moments leading to his arrest.

“As we’re doing the edging, the cops showed up, 15-20 cops, out of nowhere, and you guys pulled him out,” said Steven Barth, a witness at the scene.

Police are still searching for the second carjacker.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.