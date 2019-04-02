Police arrest suspect who allegedly killed wife, daughter in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in a Miami Gardens double homicide where the father is suspected of killing his wife and daughter with a machete.

Miami Gardens Police took Noel Chambers into custody without incident around 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters at Station No. 38, along the 500 block of Northwest 199th Street, recognized Chambers and called police.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt said, “We have justice for Lorrice Harris and Sheila Chambers and Shanalee Chambers. The firefighters recognized the subject from the extensive media coverage and law-enforcement presence.”

Noel A. Chambers, whom was wanted for double homicide, has been taken into custody by the @MGPDFL tonight. Chambers is accused of killing his wife and 10 year old daughter, and seriously injuring his 29 year-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/ptwu9nj3i5 — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) April 3, 2019

Police later located Chambers and took him into custody.

“For someone to get a machete and chop somebody up like that, your own wife, your own daughter, and try to kill your other daughter,” said Ashlee Anderson, Harris’ daughter on Sunday. “A 10-year-old laying in bed, probably sleeping. It was my mom’s birthday.”

Chambers will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder, police said.

Police are transporting him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.