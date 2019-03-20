Police arrest suspect who allegedly drew swastika in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of drawing a swastika in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police arrested and charged Sean Kenna with multiple counts of criminal mischief, Wednesday night.

Police said Kenna is linked to one of several swastika symbols that were drawn in Miami Beach.

Officials have not said which swastika incident Kenna is responsible for.

Kenna remains at the Miami Beach Police Department’s headquarters, where he will then be taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

