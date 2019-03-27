Police arrest suspect who allegedly dragged cat behind scooter in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have arrested a man who allegedly dragged a cat behind a scooter in Big Pine Key.

The cat, named Toppy, is on the road to recovery after police said the feline was dragged on a leash for several blocks.

Dr. Douglas Mader, a board specialist at Marathon Veterinary Hospital, said the feline suffered severe injuries to its feet.

“Fortunately, it’s stable right now,” Mader said. “The feet are being treated with pain medications, antibiotics, and once it gets a little more stable, it’s gonna need some surgery.”

Police arrested Neptune Steele after a resident caught the 47-year-old on surveillance video and posted it to Facebook.

The video showed one cat in Steele’s basket and another being dragged.

“She’s under 24-hour care, and I do think she’s a real tough cat. Cats have nine lives, and fortunately, they were able to bring her in before it got worse,” Mader said. “It’s amazing how tough these little guys are and how they constantly surprise you, which is why we, as veterinarians, never give up.”

Toppy was rushed to the Marathon Veterinary Hospital by Steele’s neighbor, who saw the cat in distress.

She said Steele told her the cat had been struck by a car, but at the time, she didn’t question it until she saw the Facebook post and alerted deputies.

Despite the severity of the cat’s injuries, doctors are hopeful Toppy will make a full recovery.

The outpouring of love is unbelievable,” Mader said. “You know, she’s getting emails. She’s getting notes on the Facebook page. She’s getting get-well cards.”

Steele has been charged with animal cruelty.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.