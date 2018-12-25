Police arrest suspect related to string of car break-ins in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to multiple car break-ins in the parking garage of a condominium in Miami that left residents frustrated.

Miami Police officers were dispatched the apartment building in the area of Northwest 57th Street and Second Avenue, just before 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured shattered glass scattered around vehicles that were vandalized.

Residents said this type of crime has happened in the past and even more so since the garage gate has been broken for months.

“A week and a half ago, it was broken the same way,” said victim Luis Zambrana. “They break your windows, they go through your glove compartment. It’s the hassle that you get up in the morning and you gotta fix your car, man.”

The broken gate has the victims demanding answers.

“I’ve even spoken to the landlord about it,” said Vanessa, a resident at the condominium. “They said they were gonna fix it for months. No one has been able to fix the situation.”

“And they said that it’s too much money to fix,” a resident said. “Well, that ain’t my business. I pay my rent.”

The frustration echoed among the residents.

“There was nothing in it, absolutely nothing,” Vanessa said. “They just broke into it, probably to rummage through it and try to find something, but they couldn’t take anything.”

“It’s ridiculous; you pay rent here, and they’re bringing up the rent on you people, and you can’t even sleep in peace!” Zambrana expressed. “You’re worrying about your car being broken [into] or vandalized.”

Those living in the building blamed the new management who, they said, has since gotten rid of security and left them feeling unsafe.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s Christmas and we have to wake up to like 10 cars broken in the garage,” a frustrated resident said. “Now I have to pay $300 out of my pocket because of this company, ’cause they don’t put security, they don’t fix the gate. Anybody can walk in this building.”

The management company did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

Officials said they took a suspect into custody in connection to the crime. However, their identity and charges remain unclear.

