HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a suspect who they said, was linked to two armed sexual battery incidents in Hollywood.

The armed sexual battery incidents occurred on Dec. 27 and Jan. 17.

Both cases involved the suspect holding the victims against their will.

Hollywood Police Officers arrested 22-year-old De’Arius Keitron Woods on Jan. 20.

Woods was charged with Kidnapping-Commit or Facilitate Commission of a Felony, two counts of Sexual-Assault with a weapon-Sexual Battery Victim 12 years or Older and Aggravated Assault-with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

