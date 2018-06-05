Police arrest suspect in murder of Barry University student

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the murder of a student from Barry University.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Jaime Luis Plasencia, charging him with first-degree murder, Tuesday.

Plasencia is accused of killing 19-year-old Priscilla Torres. Torres was found shot in the street about 10 miles away from the University, Feb. 10.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to court documents, Plasencia knew the victim, and there is surveillance video of him entering the victim’s room at Barry and leaving with her.

Documents also said Plasencia had a burn on his hand, and the victim’s car was later found burned.

Plasencia appeared in court, Tuesday, where he was denied bond.

