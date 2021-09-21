HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of being the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Homestead has been arrested.

Surveillance video captured the moment a man on a scooter was struck near Krome Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, Sunday.

The dark-colored pickup struck and killed a 36-year-old victim before fleeing the scene.

Police have since taken 58-year-old David Linares into custody.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox