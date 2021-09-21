HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of being the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Homestead has been arrested.

Surveillance video captured the moment a man on a scooter was struck near Krome Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, Sunday.

The dark-colored pickup struck and killed a 36-year-old victim before fleeing the scene.

Police have since taken 58-year-old David Linares into custody.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and tampering with physical evidence.

