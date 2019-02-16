Police arrest suspect in Coral Gables carjacking

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables Police have arrested a teen suspected of being one of two men who carjacked a Mercedes SUV.

Seventeen-year-old Angel Parra was taken into custody, Friday.

Parra is accused of stealing the SUV from a woman at gunpoint.

The Subject we have been looking for, Angel Parra is IN CUSTODY! Our Detectives are continuing to process and interview the subject who was arrested by Hialeah PD on unrelated charges under a fictitious name. Another armed robber is off the street thanks to the work of our Det’s https://t.co/xnDywejAHo — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 16, 2019

Officials said the incident happened along the 1100 block of Asturia Avenue, last Friday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the carjacking.

