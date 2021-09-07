FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspected car thief after police said he took off in a woman’s car with her two-year-old child in the back seat.

Police said they received a tip that led to the arrest and that the suspect was also seen in surveillance video of the incident.

“The guy that jumped in the car and drove off with my child in the car,” said the woman whose car was stolen.

The suspect is believed to have stolen the woman’s car from a Chevron gas station on West Sunrise Boulevard on Monday.

Surveillance video showed the man inside the gas station while the mother was at the counter.

He then entered her car and drove off. Moments later the mother ran out and did what she could to stop him.

“Of course, my child was in there,” she said. “Any parent would do that.”

Police said a good Samaritan helped her follow the car to a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood where the suspect jumped out.

“He broke the trash, opened the door, he ran,” said Tony Olivera.

“Another SUV came by speeding real fast, I said ‘They must be chasing each other, something must be happening,'” said Latoya Wallace who lives nearby.

Thankfully, the two-year-old girl was not harmed and was reunited with her mother.

“Lesson learned. Lesson learned,” the mother said. “It’s still crazy people out here, lesson learned.”

Police said they will not release the man’s name until he is booked.

He has been charged with grand theft auto.

